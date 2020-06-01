About 50 protest in Downtown Miami as business owners targeted by looters speak

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters have gathered in Downtown Miami as calls for justice in the death of George Floyd continued to spill out into the streets of South Florida.

Meanwhile, store owners in Miami picked up the pieces days after their stores were targeted by looters.

7News cameras captured demonstrators with their fists raised as they stood on the sidewalk along Biscayne Boulevard, across from Bayside Marketplace, just after 4 p.m., Monday.

Several drivers honked their horns as they passed by the group.

The smaller gathering comes after hundreds of people came together at the same location on Saturday and Sunday and marched in a loop around Downtown Miami.

But the peaceful assembly gave way to tense confrontations with police officers Saturday evening. Agitators threw rocks at police cruisers and set several vehicles on fire near Miami Police headquarters.

Meanwhile, cellphone video captured dozens of people running down Bayside Marketplace, breaking windows, going into stores and taking off with merchandise.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured store entrances at Bayside covered with plywood.

Henry Leace’s store was one of the businesses targeted by looters over the weekend.

“I don’t understand them, and they’re not part of our community,” said Leace.

Surveillance video captured looters backing a truck into a Bike Tech store in Midtown Miami. Once the vehicle broke the glass, five people broke into the business.

The looters grabbed between 15 and 20 bicycles valued at roughly $100,000.

As they were grabbing the bikes, the truck could be seen backing up into the business again.

“They almost killed each other,” said store owner Joyce Freire. “I’m not mad at the protesters at all. I’m mad at the other ones, the other ones who take advantage.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez agreed with Freire. He said he’s thankful for peaceful protesters, but those who looted are not part of that group.

“There was a second group of people who came equipped to do damage,” he said.

Cleanup was also underway at a CVS Pharmacy along Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, one day after vandals threw bricks at the store in an attempt to break in.

Cameras captured protesters standing their ground in an attempt to block looters.

Police officers responded to the scene shortly after, and the subjects dispersed without further incident.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez honored those protesters on Monday.

“They prevented violence from destroying the good intentions of those protesters who are seeking justice,” he said.

Thirty-five people were arrested over the weekend in Miami-Dade County. Police said the vast majority of those arrests were for breaking curfews, but a few looters were also taken into custody and charged.

