MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians made strides for public schools at the seventh annual Superintendent’s 5K Challenge in Miami.

About 4,000 runners laced up their sneakers on Saturday at Maurice A. Ferré Park.

The event aimed to help raise money for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and this year they did it with a new leader on board, Superintendent Jose L. Dotres.

“After two and a half years of so many families, so many folks being behind doors and the impact of the pandemic, what better way to come and enjoy this beautiful city?” he said. “Bringing out students, families, our school principals, runners, walkers. It’s been really, really a wonderful, wonderful day.”

The Foundation for New Education Initiatives is donating a percentage of race proceeds to schools based on the number of participants each school team registered.

