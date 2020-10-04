About 22K Miami-Dade students expected to resume in-person learning

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials are expected to welcome back around 22,000 students to campuses beginning on Monday.

M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Sunday addressed the highly anticipated return to classrooms just over a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was moving the entire state to Phase 3 of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tomorrow, October 5th, will be the first day of physical school,” said Carvalho. “We expect to have about 22,000 students returning to the Schoolhouse option.”

My school visits started @libertycityelem today. Signage is up, teachers have PPE and cleaning materials, classrooms are socially distanced and the isolation room is fully equipped. #MDCPSReopening pic.twitter.com/vcNNaM05AY — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 4, 2020

Schools throughout the county will be opening their doors on Monday to pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and those with special needs, the first part of what officials are calling a staggered welcome back for those families who choose to do so.

The superintendent, who spent the day touring schools, said the district is ready.

“I have personally inspected dozens of schools over the past week,” he said. “All schools have gone through deep sanitization efforts to ensure that they are clean, they are healthy to accept, receive and welcome our students and our employees.”

We look forward to seeing children learning in our classrooms! Tomorrow, we welcome back our Pre-K, Kindergarten & 1st graders, as well as students w/ special needs on a modified curriculum whose families opted for the Schoolhouse model. #MDCPSReopening pic.twitter.com/bWKl6Aq9Pv — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) October 4, 2020

The Miami-Dade School Board reached their decision to reopen after receiving a letter from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran calling for an Oct. 5 reopening date.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade, disagrees with having campuses reopen.

“I don’t feel confident, but nevertheless, the school board made this decision,” she said.

Hernandez-Mats said it’s too soon for the district to reach this point.

“Here we are, one day before our schools open, and everybody is trying to adjust and make sure that social distancing is in place, that hand sanitizing stations are there, and that parents know to tell their kids to wear their masks to they can protect themselves and protect others,” she said.

Continued school visits with a stop @HialeahElem. We’ve taken all the precautions and preventative steps we feel appropriate, with guidance from the @CDC as well as local and state health departments. We are ready to welcome back our students and employees. #MDCPSReopening pic.twitter.com/eeax0tbWVf — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 4, 2020

But despite these concerns, school leaders are assuring parents their children’s safety comes first.

“We expect tomorrow to be a regular school day in a very modified set on conditions,” said Carvalho. “Our top priorities are the safety, security and well-being and the health of our students, our employees and our community.”

As a reminder, school speed zones will be back in effect starting Monday, October 5. As always, FREE breakfast is available at all of our schools. #MDCPSReopening pic.twitter.com/RipfMxCu00 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) October 4, 2020

Students in graders 2-6 and 9-10 can head back to campuses on Wednesday. The rest can go back starting Friday.

