MIAMI (WSVN) - Runners were off to the races this weekend at the Miami Marathon.

About 18,000 participants took to the streets, Sunday morning, to be a part of the 2024 Life Time Miami Marathon and Half.

The race took participants from the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami, through Miami Beach and Coconut Grove, before ending at Bayfront Park.

Runner Eli Spirn described his motivation to cross the finish line.

“It’s a big sense of responsibility, but it’s also very, very motivating,” he said. “When I feel tired, I remember why I’m running: people who live much harder lives than myself. The least I could do is run hard and push hard, and so, you might find through the course the people cheering on. It’s extremely, extremely motivating. It makes the marathon a lot easier, actually.”

The fastest finishing time clocked was two hours, 17 minutes and 34 seconds.

