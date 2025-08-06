MIAMI (WSVN) - WSVN-TV is in day three of the launch of ABC Miami and the buzz around celebrating the new partnership with ABC shows no signs of slowing as 7News anchors Lynn Martinez and Joe Roetz joined Sam Champion on “Good Morning America” to highlight one of South Florida’s hot spots.

Champion went live from South Florida’s iconic music and dance hall “Ball & Chain” in Little Havana, where Martinez described why the area is so important to South Florida while Roetz shared some of his favorite things to do in his free time.

“This is the heart of Miami, little Havana especially Calle Ocho—eighth street. You can’t go to Miami and not visit this place because there’s so much warmth, there’s a lot of energy, there’s sexiness in the air. It’s always a few degrees hotter here,” said Martinez.

“We love to eat. We love to listen to music, so you do something like the South Beach Wine and Food Festival—huge party on the sand down on South Beach—there’s Ultra Music Festival, happens every year great to go listen to some music. And if you like art, you love culture, we love to go down to Wynwood Walls there plenty to walk around and see and do down there,” said Roetz.

Rotez and Martinez busted some quick moves on the dance floor in their true South Florida fashion.

“And dancing on the beach, it’s just like a moment. You’re with all your people and you’re like ‘I can’t believe I live here,” said Martinez.

Champion also took a ride through three Miami neighborhoods to learn more about the beauty, flavor and heartbeat of the city.

His first stop: Wynwood, where art has inspired what the neighborhood has become.

“The artists took over. Let’s make the neighborhood about the art,” said Champion.

Then Champion and his tour guide made a pit stop in Brickell.

“Brickell is really the mini Manhattan of the south,” said Champion.

And ended up in the heart of Miami, Little Havana, where they got a taste of the culture, fashion and flavor.

It is a new era for TV and there are plenty of places to watch it all.

Over the air, on channel 18 and 7.2.

Channel 18 on Comcast, AT&T, DIRECTV, and Breezeline

Channel 3 for Blue Stream and Hotwire.

Online, you’ll find ABC Miami programming on YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo, and DIRECTV Stream



ABC daytime, primetime and late-night shows will continue to air at their usual times on the ABC Miami channels.

“We’re gonna have The View at 11:00 a.m., Good Morning America at 1:00 p.m., General Hospital from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and then we’ll go into some syndication with 25 Words or Less at 3:00 p.m., and Tamron Hall at four o’clock,” said WSVN Co-President and General Manager Paul Magnes.

“GMA” will be in Miami to continue the celebration and showcase everything South Florida all week long.

