SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A miniature horse is galloping toward recovery after being found abandoned near the western edge of the Florida Everglades.

The South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals responded to a distress call from the Miami-Dade Agricultural Police on Wednesday morning and rescued the abandoned horse, found suffering from a suspected broken ankle.

“Because the leg is broken, the hood is pointing up [in the wrong direction],” said Laurie Waggoner, Director of Rescue Operations for South Florida SPCA.

The chestnut horse, named Tiny Tim by the rescuers, was discovered with a duct-taped ankle causing open wounds.

Rescuers believe the ankle was fractured months ago.

“For several months, this little mini had to have been in complete agony. It breaks my heart to think of the suffering that he’s had to endure,” said Waggoner. “Judging by the amount of foot that has grown, I;m going to guess six months ago that this happened.”

Rescuers said the horse’s halter was too small, squeezing his face, and neglected teeth made proper eating difficult. Scarring around other ankles suggested a history of mistreatment.

But now Tiny Tim has a wrap covering his broken ankle.

Upon arriving at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch, Tiny Tim underwent an immediate veterinary assessment.

“The best day of this pony’s life was when he arrived at the South Florida SPCA,” said Dr. Richard Templeton, the attending veterinarian.

The pony’s wounds were cleaned and treated, revealing a subluxated and possibly broken ankle. X-rays will determine the full extent of the injury, and inquiries for prosthetics are already underway.

Despite his ordeal, Tiny Tim, estimated to be around 8 years old, is now receiving proper care at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch.

SPCA officials said the horse will need surgery and will likely transition to a sanctuary for horses just like him.

South Florida SPCA will be accepting donations to help take care of Tiny Tim and help pay for his medical bills and surgery. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.