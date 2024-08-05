MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are taking steps to ensure public safety after an abandoned building partially collapsed in Miami.

City officials said on Sunday that the structure that partially collapsed is an old Miami-Dade School Board building that is abandoned.

The damage was discovered after a Florida Power and Light crew was called about a power outage that occurred as Tropical Storm Debby inches closer to the state’s Big Bend region.

As a precaution, Miami Police officers blocked traffic around the building on Southwest 22nd Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets.

No one was hurt.

The city said the building has been declared unsafe, and there are now plans to demolish it.

