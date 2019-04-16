Abandoned hospital imploded in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A building implosion took place in Miami Beach.

BG Group LLC and Blaster Controlled Demolitions Inc. imploded the now-abandoned South Shore Hospital in the 600 block of Alton Road, Tuesday.

Developers plan to use the property for a new park, residential high-rise and retail shops.

Crews said if all goes according to plan, it would take between 12 to 16 seconds to come down.

Prior to the implosion, a security check was conducted to make sure the exclusion zone was entirely free of pedestrian or vehicular activity.

The implosion was scheduled to occur at 10 a.m. but due to a delay in the security checks it took place approximately 10 minutes later.

Residents and visitors in the area were warned of loud horns and sirens that would be sounded minutes before the demolition.

Road closures in the area began at 8:30 a.m.

The exclusion zone extends from West Avenue to Lexon Avenue and from Fifth Street to Seventh Street.

Officials said streets should reopen within 30 minutes to an hour after the blast.

