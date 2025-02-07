SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned animal lover is hoping someone can pick up abandoned cats left behind by residents of a Sweetwater mobile home park who were told to pack up and leave.

The group of felines were seen wandering the grounds of the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park after their owners cleared out, despite widespread protests from residents asking to stay.

The residents were told the community would close in May to make way for a new development project. To encourage them to leave sooner, the property owners offered a cash incentive that many people have taken so far.

But as the U-Hauls drive away, many have left their pets behind with no food and in dangerous conditions, leaving resident Lizette Nuñez worried.

“I mean, there’s cats, there’s kittens, there’s everything,” she said.

Nuñez said many people are forgetting about the animals, and no one is offering assistance to move them.

“I’m just really concerned. What’s going to happen when all these people are gone?” she said.

7News cameras captured Nuñez feeding a group of cats in the area on Thursday.

She said many of these animals are now starving after a good portion of residents have moved out.

Nuñez added that a lot of the cats are strays and used to depend on cat-friendly neighbors.

“When they got to go, what are you supposed to do? They can’t take these cats. Most apartments don’t allow animals, and it’s very expensive,” said Nuñez.

She is also concerned about the cats’ future if they aren’t moved before demolition begins.

“There’s holes underneath all these trailers, and that’s where the cats live. They live under there, so they’re going to die. They’re going to get squished underneath the trailers,” said Nuñez

She now hopes that an animal rescue organization can help her remove all the abandoned cats from the neighborhood before May.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.