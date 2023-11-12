FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - There was a massive response by firefighters in Florida City when a building erupted in flames.

More than 20 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks rushed to the scene of the blaze along the 300 block of Southeast First Avenue, off of U.S. 1, at around 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

A large plume of smoke rose from the abandoned building as it burned. Crews continued spraying the building after the fire was out to make sure it wouldn’t reignite.

The building was destroyed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.