Abandoned building fire prompts heavy firefighter presence in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at a two-story abandoned building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 26th Street, just before 6 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD was hovering above where large ladders could be seen extended over a line of trees near the Midtown Garden Center.

Several blocks of Northeast Second Avenue remain shut down, and drivers are reminded that it’s illegal to drive over fire hoses.

No injuries were reported.

