MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent weekend in Miami Beach left one person injured and several people scared as spring break approaches.

In one reported shooting, a 19-year-old faces serious charges after allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy on the Miami Beach boardwalk.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m., Sunday, in the 4800 block of the boardwalk.

Bryan Rodriguez, of Miami Lakes, is charged with second-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon/firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Violent wknd on Miami Beach. One of two separate reported shootings involved the attempted murder of a boy, 14, in Mid Beach according to police. Bryan Rodriguez, 19, is accused of firing at a group of teens (ages 14-17), striking one in the leg near the Grand Beach Hotel. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kl1fmrCMgF — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 26, 2024

According to the arrest report, the victims were walking northbound from the 4500 block of the boardwalk to the Grand Beach Hotel, located at 4835 Collins Ave.

An altercation occurred when Rodriguez, walking southbound with friends, allegedly passed the victims after a female in his group gave them a “stank face.” The situation escalated with profanities and gunshots, with Rodriguez reportedly firing at the victims and hitting the 14-year-old boy in the leg.

Rodriguez fled the scene but was later apprehended when Miami Beach Police stopped a matching vehicle.

A live round was reportedly found in Rodriguez’s left front pocket during a search.

Rodriguez appeared in court on Monday.

“He got himself a gun and he got himself into some trouble,” said judge Mindy Glazer.

The 14-year-old victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at JMH for a gunshot wound to his right calf muscle; his condition is unknown.

Rodriguez has been charged accordingly and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A separate incident on South Beach led to more violence on the streets of Miami Beach.

Surveillance footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows people appearing to crouch and reacting to several shots that were being fired after 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

The shots being heard loud and clear in the area of Ninth Street between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue.

“That’s not no fireworks,” a man is heard saying as shots ring out.

“The bull—- already started,” said one man who heard the shots.

Multiple surveillance angles, from the Sherbrooke Hotel, picks up the gunshots.

“15 rounds,” said hotel owner Mitch Novick, who cameras capture him standing behind his property with friends. “It’s clearly gunshots.”

Novick described what he saw.

“I saw the bullet holes in the windows and on the building,” said Novick.

On Monday morning, 7News cameras captured bullet holes in the windows of Ocean Drive’s Pelican hotel as Miami Beach detectives and crime scene investigators worked.

In regards to Monday’s investigation, Miami Beach Police said they are investigating a 911 call that was received Monday morning regarding possible projectiles on a building on Ocean Drive.

The scene just steps away from where surveillance video captured the several gunshots the night before.

Sources tell 7News that the department is treating Monday’s Ocean Drive scene and Sunday night’s shots as the same case.

Novick said the events on Sunday night are disruptive to the community.

“It’s disruptive. Spring break has always been disruptive,” said Novick.

No one was injured in this case.

Miami Beach Police said a third violent incident took place on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Washington Avenue where they said a person was firing a gun in that area near a restaurant.

An off-duty officer arrested that person and took the subject to jail.

According to police, the subject also faces a battery charge against a law enforcement officer.

