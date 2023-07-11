HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the biggest shopping days of summer has arrived: Prime Day!

At Amazon’s same-day delivery facility in Hialeah, factory employees are working hard to get those packages to local customers.

A look inside the warehouse showed robots maneuvering around the floor as they move products for packaging. These high-tech devices are used to work effectively to get the most work done as workers stay in one place to continuously prepare each item for shipment.

Approximately 300 people work in the building and contract hundreds of drivers to get the packages out quickly.

Employees handled and packaged items as they moved quickly and efficiently as online orders came in. Those packaged items then get moved onto a conveyor belt where a different set of workers handle the sortation process.

A woman in a yellow and blue-striped vest was seen scanning each package as she put them into a gray cart which then gets picked up by one of the drivers hired by Amazon to deliver to customers throughout the area.

The site itself delivers around 30,000 packages on a normal day and on Prime Day, they expect 45,000 packages.

Any qualifying items on Amazon.com will get shipped on the same day starting Tuesday until Wednesday.

