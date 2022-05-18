MIAMI (WSVN) - HCA Florida Hospital hosted its annual day honoring trauma survivors.

At the event, a drunk driver confronted his victim for the first time.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Alba Alonzo stopped at a red light at the intersection of Southwest 22nd Avenue and Eighth Street. She stepped out of her car to grab something from her trunk when Andres Pollan slammed into her, pinning Alonzo between two cars.

“I was just calm,” said Alonzo. “I looked at my wife in the eyes, and I was just like it’s OK, and I looked back and looked back at my son, and I was like, he’s OK, and I just looked at my leg, and I was like it’s gone, but I didn’t realize I was dying.”

Jorge Rodriguez, a homeless man, saw the crash and used a shirt as a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.

“I really am so grateful that I landed here,” said Rodriguez.

Alonzo was immediately embraced by the nurses, doctors and surgeons in the hospital’s trauma unit.

“They cried with me, they held my hand, they listen, they had sympathy, and I could never thank them enough for the things that they did for me,” she said.

Alonzo underwent 36 surgeries in three months.

“The most painful moments I endured was not while I was pinned between those two cars, but it was in those three months that I spent in ICU in a hospital bed,” she said. “What I have learned is that when you are a trauma survivor, the old you dies.”

Pallon, who hit Alonzo, understood the weight of her words.

“It’s like Alba said, the person dies that day. It’s embarrassing to say because I was the drunk driver that night,” said Pallon.

Pallon addressed Alonzo for the first time since the crash.

He himself is also a trauma patient after a recent serious crash landed him in a coma.

“I thought I would never walk again, and when I see somebody as strong as you, I still to this day feel that I don’t deserve to be standing, and I wish I could trade places with somebody like yourself someday,” he said. “I wish I could. It’s just hard, no matter what I do, I got to be thankful.”

The lives of these strangers were connected by a tragic incident, but both survivors are finally getting closure.

Two additional people were honored: a person who suffered serious burns and a teenager who survived a shark attack.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.