NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a high rise were forced out due to a small fire in North Bay Village Monday evening.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue and North Bay Police were on the scene just before 7:45 p.m. as residents were evacuated from the highrise located on West Drive near 79th Street Causeway.

Officials report the small fire was caused by a burning pot on a stove.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.

Residents were allowed back into the building.

