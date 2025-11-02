WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is reeling, days after a pickup truck careened into his townhome, sending the driver to the hospital.

7News cameras on Sunday morning captured Reynier Santiesteban as he shoveled broken glass into a bucket at his home along the 200 block of Northwest 109th Avenue in West Miami-Dade.

“My son was sleeping. Me and my wife were in our bedroom just watching Netflix. We hear like a big boom, and when I came down, I saw that a pickup truck parked in my family room,” he said.

The crash sent debris such as furniture, glass and drywall flying across the living room in the overnight hours.

Santiesteban said he immediately dialed 911.

“I called 911. They responded right away. I was looking because he was like breathing and stuff,” he said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene shortly after.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the crash, showing the black pickup truck that went barreling straight through a yard, a fence and a concrete wall before ending up in what appears to be a kitchen.

Paramedics transported the driver to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. The patient is expected to be OK.

The owner said he believes the driver was under the influence.

“Drunk, and drove from that street over there. He broke that fence, my fence, and those walls that you can see. I’m parked over here,” he said. “That guy was passed out when I called 911. He was passed out.”

The truck was eventually pulled out and towed away.

All day Sunday, neighbors were seen helping the family pick up the pieces of the crash. The big hole in the townhome’s wall has since been boarded up.

Santiesteban said he and his family are grateful to be OK.

“[I] feel blessed. All the neighbors passed by here to help me, and the [best] part is that neither my wife nor my son suffered some physical injury. We could be dead right now,” said the homeowner.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It remains unclear whether or not the driver will be facingh any charges.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.