MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Brunella Salinas was devastated after almost a year of planning her bachelorette party in Paris with friends, the trip ended with her never even leaving Miami.

Her dream bachelorette turned into a nightmare when she boarded an American Airlines flight from Miami to Paris on March 28.

“We literally take off and that’s it, that’s when you think everything’s normal. Out of nowhere, we start seeing the in-flight map say Miami to Miami,” Salinas said.

Thirty minutes into the flight, a flight attendant told passengers they would be making an emergency landing.

“They’re like ‘So, something’s wrong with the emergency exit doors, someone didn’t check it, there’s a maintenance issue, and that there’ll be ambulances and cops waiting for us to land,'” she said.

Cell phone video from inside the plane shows fire rescue and officers waiting on the runway as Salinas said the plane made a terrifyingly rough touchdown.

“We slammed the taxiway so hard that it rebounded and slammed again,” she said.

But her nightmare didn’t end there.

After getting off the airplane, Salinas and her friends were told by the airline that they would not be getting vouchers for the flight.

“You know what, since you’re locals, you get nothing,” she said.

Salinas and her friends tried staying positive when the airline booked them on another flight leaving the next night.

“The next day, we come back and we’re excited, everyone’s super happy,” she said.

They soon found out they celebrated too early.

“My friend sits in a new seat and the guy next to her looks at her because the controller wasn’t going into its place, he was like that’s the same thing that was happening yesterday, so this is the exact same plane that we were on yesterday,” she said.

Moments later, the pilot made an announcement to passengers.

“The pilot comes on and he says, unfortunately, there’s maintenance issues,” she said.

The flight would take off hours later, but Salinas and her friends had already disembarked.

“At that point, we all just felt unsafe,” she said.

With her once-in-a-lifetime experience ruined, she’s now hoping American Airlines will do something.

“I don’t even know if I’m gonna be able to have a bachelorette now and I’m talking to American Airlines like maybe they can compensate us with miles and get my faith again in them,” she said.

Salinas said she had spent thousands on hotel and tour reservations in Paris for the trip.

American Airlines has not commented on her experience at this time.

