MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were posted and prepared as spring break was set to hit its peak in the first of several weekends when crowds surge South Beach, and officials are keeping things strict this year by curbing the chaos with their tight new measures.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence but very few passers-by along Ocean Drive, just after 10 p.m., Saturday.

“Our message is clear: if you come to our city, we want you to really enjoy it, but you must be lawful,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

Local, state and federal authorities have teamed up to help keep spring break safe.

“So, since the duration of spring break, which has started last weekend, we have a little over 100 arrests so far, which according to the data, we’re down about 14%,” said Bess.

And vistors are noticing.

“There’s cop cars lined up on every street, so it’s been – I think it’s better than all the other years,” said a woman.

“A lot safer, more inviting,” said another woman. “My daughter said she wanted to come down here. I feel more confident with her coming now than how it was before.”

A woman visiting from North Carolina also pointed out the stepped-up police presence

“I feel very safe walking down, very secure,” she said.

As of late Saturday night, no shootings have been reported, a major change from prior years. Twenty-two shootings have taken place in South Beach over the past five years during spring break.

It’s spring break; it’s beautiful,” said a man.

Despite the quieter-than -normal streets, people still came out to have a good time.

“Spring break, everybody out of school, everybody chilling, everybody vibing, why not? said another man. “Let’s all gather up and party.”

