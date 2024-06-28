MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after thieves targeted a church in Miami, an anonymous good Samaritan lent a helping hand and gave a much-needed donation that will keep the congregation cool during services once again.

A 7News viewer chipped in to help the Gospel Arena International Ministry, located on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 75th Street, Thursday afternoon.

“Because of the news, someone called me today and said, ‘I wanna just sponsor both units,'” said Pastor Junior Thompson.

The good Samaritan donated three new air conditioning units. Thompson thanked a higher power for the donated units arriving when they did.

“I thank God for all the donations that came from people that I don’t even know,” said Thompson. “I mean, these people, I never came in contact with, but thanks be to God that our blessings come back to us, because we love our community, and we’re here for our community.”

Before the units were installed, Minister Alex Alexander said a recent service was practically unbearable.

“It was so hot Sunday,” said Alexander.

He looked over towards his pastor, who was also drenched.

“He preached for like 45 minutes with a suit on, and it was really pipping in the church,” said Alexander.

But the congregation pushed through.

“God brought us still,” said Alexander.

“Everyone was sweating and fanning,” said Pastor Emmanuel Bryant.

Bryant said they initially thought the AC was broken.

“We just assumed that it was malfunctioning, so we just continued to have service like normal,” he said.

But that wasn’t the case. A technician noticed two AC units were gone.

“We believe they used this cage was actually on top of this. We believe they put the cage there to climb up on the roof,” said Bryant.

Another unit had cuts and broken wires.

The church community said they’re praying for the culprit.

“We pray for the person who did it. We pray for their family,” said Alexander.

“We don’t wish these people any harm, because obviously, there is something seriously wrong that needs addressing,” said Joseph Wade.

Originally, estimates for the repairs exceeding $20,000, which is a lot of money for a church that serves its community only using donations.

“We’re just heartbroken to know that the AC was missing, and then to find out how much it would cost to get the replacement,” said Bryant.

But with the donated units being installed, the church is beyond thankful.

“Thank you all. Thanks, Channel 7 News, for what you’ve done,” said Thompson. “Look around. You can see it right now: two brand-new units, better than what we had,”

The good Samaritan wanted to remain anonymous for their grateful donation. The pastor says a third AC unit will also be delivered and installed soon.

