CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a podcast for every taste, whether it be politics, sports or entertainment. This podcast is specifically for Miami.

“For a long time, people see the craziness out there, and all the bad things that happen in the city,” said producer Eduardo Moya. “But they don’t highlight the hard working people who built this city.”

A Day in Miami, focused on the vibrant and diverse combination that is the city of Miami, has 2,000 subscribers and is growing by the day.

“Everybody can’t get their stuff out on television or radio, so I thought by doing this, we would be shedding a whole, great light on what’s going on,” said producer Manny Alfonso.

They say their guests make the hyper local content stand out.

“I’m still in the box but now we stream, now we’ve got social media,” said Belkys Nerey as a guest on the podcast. “I’ve been at channel 7 news for 30 years, WSVN 30 years.”

“Coming from TV I can do this and bring a little of my expertise,” said producer Kiko Suarez. “At the same time, learn something from my partners on how to market and engage properly.”

They’ve turned a conference room in Coral Gables into their set, and the focus is Miami businesses, events and people.

“We wanted to bring life to everyday Miami stuff, being events, being local politics,” said Alfonso.

Moya says it has been a phenomenal start, and they can’t wait to see where the podcast takes them and their fans.

“We started it about a year ago, we’re over a hundred episodes with our great team,” said Moya.

A Day in Miami is downloadable wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.