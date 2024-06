(WSVN) - Gas prices are expected to fall in the coming weeks.

The easing of domestic demand and supply conditions will allow for prices to be down another 10% ahead of the fourth of July holiday weekend.

Gas prices likely peaked in mid-April at a high of $3.67 per gallon.

Today the national average is at $3.45 a gallon.

