OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to find the person behind a violent case of road rage.

Officers said two men got into an argument at the intersection of Ahmad Street and Salih Street in Opa-Locka.

One grabbed a brick and hurled it at the other as the two passed each other in the roadway.

The victim on a scooter was hit in the head and knocked unconscious.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The man who attacked him sped off.

