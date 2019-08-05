99JAMZ hosts backpack giveaway in Miami ahead of new school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - The new school year is only weeks away, and a local radio station is making sure students are set for it.

Students already have enough to worry about between classes, homework and extracurricular activities.

Now, thanks to some donations, they won’t have to worry about back pain.

99JAMZ set up an event to give away backpack and school supplies to students in need.

“What we decided to do was come out with a smaller bookbag that gives less stress on backs and shoulders so kids won’t have the discomfort throughout the school year,” 99JAMZ’s Tap Money said.

Doctors say they’re seeing too many students dealing with back pains likely caused by improper weight distribution, poor form and heavy backpacks.

“In order for preventing it from falling off, he’s going to have to lean to his left,” said Dr. Nicholas Fletcher, emphasizing the importance of wearing both straps. “That’s why it’s important to wear both straps. Then he’s evenly weighted again.”

How the bag is packed can also make a difference.

Experts advise children carry no more than 10 to 20% of their body weight.

“I see kids walking around with big backpacks,” teacher Enid Anglin said. “It’s going to lead to back problems.”

The heaviest things, like books, should be closest to the back.

Parents can also help by looking through their child’s backpack to make sure it’s not overloaded.

“There has to be open communication with teachers and schools to avoid those kind of problems because those can be problems later,” parent Ixta Gerard said.

“Health is the new wealth,” Tap Money added. “When you start having back problems, it’s not a quick fix. Having back problems at a young age – that means for years to come, and just to make sure the kids have an amazing year academically and not have to worry about any back problems or any pain.”

Miami-Dade County’s school year begins Aug. 19, while Broward’s starts on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.