NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly mother and daughter were forced out of their Northwest Miami-Dade home after a fire broke out.

Flames ripped through a house on Northwest 77th Avenue, near 10th Avenue, just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the residence shortly after and searched through the thick black smoke.

“On arrival, our crews did a primary search, and we found no victims in the structure,” said MDFR Capt. Maregieto Gonzalez.

Officials said the blaze ignited ion one of the rooms, and the flames spread until, at one point, were shooting through the roof.

Firefighters used ladders to get up on the roof and douse the flames before they spread to neighboring homes.

“Our crews made an aggressive interior attack and knocked down the flames shortly after,” said Gonzalez.

The aftermath was devastating.

Two people are now displaced: a 93-year-old woman and her daughter, who is in her 70s.

Family members said that with the dip in temperatures, the homeowner was using a space heater when it caught on fire. Now decades of memories are gone.

Although the two women were not hurt, they are shaken up and unsure about what to do next.

The women’s family said the property was not insured.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.