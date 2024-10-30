MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police say they have recovered a 92-year-old man who was previously reported missing in Little Havana.

Santiago Portal was reported missing on Oct. 30 wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a white/green cap.

He stands at 5 feet, 3inches tall, weights 120 pounds and has hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Portal’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.