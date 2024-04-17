DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the frantic calls for help that were made moments after a gunman opened fire at CityPlace Doral, as the popular bar where the deadly shooting took place is set to reopen.

As the CityPlace in Doral plans to reopen and honor the security guard who lost his life, the chilling 911 calls have been released.

“Martini Bar is a lot of shooting, shooting!” said a caller.

“There’s several hurt,” said another caller

The 911 calls came after, police said, 37-year-old Jamal Wayne Wood opened fire at Martini Bar on April 6, killing George Castellanos, who was working security at the business, and injuring seven others.

Speaking in Spanish, a family member of Castellanos begged a dispatcher for first responders to get there quickly.

“Please, I need an ambulance,” said the caller.

“What is the – ma’am, what is the address?” said the caller.

“CityPlace! CityPlace, please!” said the caller.

The portion where the caller told the dispatcher that she is related to Castellanos is removed.

“They shot him. Please, I beg you!” said the caller.

“Ma’am, someone has already called. Help is on the way, OK?” said the dispatcher.

“But, ma’am, it’s not arriving. Please, he is dying!” said the caller.

“Help is on the way, OK?” said the dispatcher.

“But, please, they can’t take any longer, they can’t take any longer,” said the caller.

Castellanos was just 23 when, investigators said, he tried to break up a fight between two patrons seemingly over a sofa pillow. Police said Wood shot and killed Castellanos.

When officers arrived, detectives said, Wood shot a police officer in the leg. Police returned fire, killing Wood.

The Martini Bar has been shut down since the shooting, but the business announced it will reopen its doors on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. All profits made that night will go to Castellanos’ 14-month-old daughter, Evelyn Castellanos.

The flyer advertising the reopening states, “In loving memory of George Castellanos, let’s gather for a heartfelt fundraising event to ensure a bright future for his daughter Evelyn Marie.”

The owner of the bar said he hopes the public can come together and support the Castellanos family.

