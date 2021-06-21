NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced 911 calls captured the aftermath of a mass shooting outside of a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade that left three people dead and 20 others injured.

The panicked calls for help were made moments after, police said, gunmen opened fire after a rap concert had ended at the El Mula Banquet Hall, located along the 7300 block of Northwest 186th Street, May 30.

When a dispatcher asked a caller how many people were wounded, the caller replied, “You have at least seven.”

“How many of them are unconscious?” asked the dispatcher.

“One, two, three, four. There’s four, five unconscious,” said the caller.

“What is the address of your emergency?” a dispatcher asked a woman who called.

“Uh, 7332 .. I don’t know the – but I’ve been shot, and I feel myself dying,” said the caller.

“You said you’ve been shot? What is the address there? Where are you?” said the dispatcher.

“I don’t know the address, Miss, I’m laying here dying,” said the caller.

“OK, stay on the line with me, take slow, deep breaths and try to relax,” said the dispatcher. “We’re going to get you some help.”

The Miami Herald provided 7News with nearly 10 and a half minutes of victims begging for help.

After about 90 seconds on the call with the dispatcher, the woman stopped responding.

“Ma’am, can you hear me? Hello? Ma’am, are you there?” asked the dispatcher.

Another caller didn’t wait for help to arrive.

“What is the address of your emergency?” asked the dispatcher.

“Um, I don’t know the address, but I got shot, and I’m driving to the hospital right now,” said the caller.

“There’s nobody else out here. Everybody out here is panicking. They don’t know what to do,” said another caller.

The calls illustrate the chaos dispatchers endured trying to get first responders out to the address while at the same time walking the callers step by step to help the wounded victims.

“OK, you’re doing good. Keep them – try to keep them calm, OK?” said a dispatcher. “You’re doing good. Keep them call. Speak to them and just keep them calm.

“All you got to do is, just, the ambulance is here. I got you. I got you,” the caller is heard saying to one of the victims.

Miami-Dade Police have not released any information about arrests made in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

