HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing death investigation landed a 911 caller, behind bars.

Police said they received a call that a man was injured along West 53rd street and 4th Avenue in Hialeah.

When they arrived on the scene Monday they saw a man fleeing the home through the back of the house.

As police entered a bedroom they discovered a deceased male.

Later into the investigation neighbors said they heard gunshots.

Willy Betancourt, the person who called 911 allegedly said the two had gotten into an argument and he shot the victim.

He’s being charged with first-degree murder and being held without bond.

