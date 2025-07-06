MIAMI (WSVN) - A 90-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami has been found.

According to the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit, Orlando Garcia Fuentes was found on Monday afternoon.

Garcia Fuentes went missing on Saturday.

Officials anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Police Detective R. Rowley, or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org

