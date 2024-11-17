FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Florida City that, they said, left a child dead.

Florida City Police units were dispatched to the area of the South Point Apartments along West Lucy Street in response to a multiple gunshot detection alert, Saturday night South Point Apartments.

While officers were en route to the call, investigators said, multiple 911 calls of a person shot were received.

Officers arrived to find the 9-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and not alert.

Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived. Paramedics airlifted the child to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As a result, Florida Police officers said, the Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau will be taking over the investigation.

