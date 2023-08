MIAMI (WSVN) - Police thank everyone who aided in the search for a 9-year-old girl who went missing from Miami.

According to the City of Miami Police, Shel’Terria Hicks Evans was last seen in an unspecified section of Miami’s Model City neighborhood.

She has since been found safely and in good health on Sunday night.

