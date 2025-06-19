OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from Opa-locka was found dead in a canal, police said.

Opa-locka Police said their officers, with the help of deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, located “King” Brown floating in a canal in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue, Wednesday.

Upon arrival, paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of this incident.

