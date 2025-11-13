SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl got her wish granted when she finally was able to meet her favorite animal.

Nine-year-old leukemia patient Emelia Egan flew all the way from Colorado to Southwest Miami-Dade with her family to get an exclusive VIP tour of Zoo Miami and a unique meeting with a sloth.

Emelia was all smiles as she walked around the zoo with her family and Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill. At one point, she was able to pet the sloth as well as other animals.

Her mother and Magill also experienced the magic of a wish being granted to the special child.

“She is a very gentle little girl, and I think she really gravitated to the sloth because of their gentle nature,” said Nancy Egan, Emelia’s mom.

Magill said he’s honored to be present at these feel-good events.

“I get more out of this than the kids ever get. For me, is my wish come true to able to do this, to see the effect that animals have on kids,” he said.

Emelia has been battling cancer for two years. She says watching videos of sloths is a great distraction during the difficult chemotherapy treatments.

