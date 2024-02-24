OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was rushed to the hospital after, witnesses said, he was hit in an Opa-locka street while riding a bicycle.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sesame Street, just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The family identified the child as 9-year-old Everett Fraizer.

Paramedics airlifted the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Shamika Bozeman, the victim’s aunt, spoke with 7News from outside the hospital.

“Got a call from my sister that my nephew got hit, and I rushed here. For him being 9 years old, that’s crazy,” she said.

Witnesses told 7News that the boy was crossing the street on his bicycle when he was hit.

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Transit bus at the scene with a cracked windshield.

However, police have not confirmed whether it was the bus or another vehicle that hit the child.

Police have shut down a section of Northwest 27th Avenue southbound while they continue to investigate the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

