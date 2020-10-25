9-year-old, 2 teens hospitalized after shooting in Goulds

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the people responsible for a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood that sent a 9-year-old and two teens to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Southwest 116th Avenue and 216th Street, just before 3 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers located the three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics airlifted the 9-year-old patient to Kendall Regional Medical Center and transported a 14-year-old victim to the same hospital by ground.

The third victim, who is 17, was transported by ground to Jackson South Medical Center.

Sunday night, police said all three victims are listed in stable condition.

Investigators remained at the scene for hours searching for clues. Officials confirmed the shooting took place outdoors.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.