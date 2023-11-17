HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a fire that broke out inside a two-story house in a Hialeah neighborhood and left nine people without a place to call home.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located in the area of East Fifth Ave and 23rd Street, at around 5:45 p.m., Friday.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said they received a call about the fire just after 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters cut through a fence to gain access to the home and were seen attempting to put out the massive blaze.

The power has gone out in several neighboring homes.

There was one person home when the fire ignited, but no one was injured.

Officials said the entire property has been deemed unsafe, and no one is allowed to reenter the house.

Officials said the residents have declined any assistance from the Red Cross.

The state fire marshal is investigating for the cause of the fire.

