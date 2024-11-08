SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An eighth suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged multimillion-dollar theft scheme that drained funds from the Hammocks Homeowners Association.

Jesus Cue, 63, the HOA’s controller and accountant, faces multiple felony charges, including racketeering, unlawful compensation and money laundering, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Cue, who served as a business and accounting consultant for the HOA board through his company, Worldwide Business Solution Corp., is accused of using his position to funnel association funds to fictional companies and associates, reportedly under the direction of former HOA officials.

Investigators said Cue received over $644,000 in payments during his four years with the HOA, yet testified that the association had no reserve funds and required a $375,000 loan to sustain operations.

Witnesses told investigators that some HOA board members set up fictitious companies to siphon HOA funds, with three of these companies allegedly linked to Cue’s business as their registered agent.

Combined, these entities received nearly $500,000 in payments, prosecutors said.

“No homeowner should have to worry about how their HOA is handling the association’s funds,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a press release. “Our investigation of the thefts at the Hammocks HOA have shed a bright light on a crime that may be occurring throughout our state. Those who feel that an HOA’s funds are there for the taking have made a grievous error. Today’s arrest should make it blatantly clear.”

Cue’s arrest follows those of seven others, including former HOA board members and vendors accused of fraudulent billing practices, which investigators say contributed to a total misappropriation of over $6 million.

He is expected to appear in court in the coming days.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.