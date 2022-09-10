MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the 89-year-old victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as a motive, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

