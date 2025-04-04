MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Marianne Louis Cineus stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black sweatpants.

Late Friday night, detectives confirmed Cineus was found in good health.

