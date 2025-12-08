MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami.

City of Miami Police officers said 85-year-old Temistocles Feliz had been last seen in the Coral Way area on Monday.

Feliz stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes, according to investigators.

Detectives said he had been last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt, beige pants and a green and orange hat.

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed Feliz was safely recovered.

