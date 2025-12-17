WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man got his moment to walk across the stage to receive his college diploma after decades of delays.

Eighty-five-year-old Roberto Fernandez was one of many who started his college journey but never finished.

He decided to stop just one credit short of earning his bachelor’s degree due to other priorities in life.

“I was so busy, it was so much going on at the same time, I just had to stop. All these years, I’ve been regretting not being able to finish,” said Fernandez.

He had enrolled at Florida International University in 1972, the same year the college opened.

When he stepped away in 1975, he focused on building a family and starting an accounting business.

“In those 50 years, I worked all the time. I worked in different places, different things, but always in accounting and taxes. That’s what I’ve been doing all my life,” said Fernandez.

His son went on to become an assistant teaching professor at FIU’s College of Business.

Seeing his son’s success motivated Fernandez to return to finish what he started all those years ago.

“He’s so proud and so happy for me because he knew that this was my lifetime goal,” said Fernandez.

He returned to FIU after 50 years to complete the last class required for graduation.

“People have helped me to do the necessary steps to reach the goal that has been the goal of my entire life,” said Fernandez.

As he walked across the stage with the help of his walking cane, he was met with a roaring standing ovation from his classmates, who celebrated his accomplishment.

The moment left him overwhelmed with happiness at finally reaching one of his dreams.

“I feel ecstatic. I’m very proud, I’m very happy, and it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do and wanting to have for so many years,” he said.

Fernandez now has a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.