MIAMI (WSVN) - A luxury yacht caught on fire in Miami, and investigators are still searching for answers.

Smoke was seen pouring from the 85-foot vessel docked on the Miami River, Wednesday.

It happened along Northwest 14th Avenue and North River Drive.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

No one was on board the boat at the time.

