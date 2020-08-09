84-year-old woman dies after fatal car collision in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cars have been involved in a deadly crash in Homestead Saturday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Southwest 177th Avenue and 248th Street.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling on the wrong side of the road and slammed into another car.

An 84-year-old woman was taken to Jackson Memorial South where she succumbed to her injuries.

Other passengers were taken to the hospital with minor and serious injuries.

