MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities said that an 83-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood has been located and is safe.

According to Miami Police, Luis Guerrero was last seen on Sunday wearing a green t-shirt, white hat and black pants.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and has white hair and brown eyes.

On Monday afternoon, police said he was located.

