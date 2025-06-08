MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have locayed an 83-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jose Ducasse had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah area.

Ducasse stands 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs around 130 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Late Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Ducasse was found and is in good health.

