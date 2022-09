MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Argelia Infante had been last seen in the Coral Way area on Thursday.

She had been last seen wearing a white blouse, long dark pants and gray sneakers.

Friday evening, police confirmed Infante has been recovered.

