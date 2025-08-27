MIAMI (WSVN) - An 80-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed his roommate of six months at an assisted living facility in Miami.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Princess Gardens Assisted Living Facility located in the 5100 block of Northwest Fourth Terrace.

Police said Jerome Babij attacked his roommate of six months and then went after several witnesses, before staff was finally able to stop him.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the arrest report, there were no reports of any prior conflicts between the two men.

There’s no information on a motive.

Babij faces second-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.