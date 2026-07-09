NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a girl to the hospital after she fell from the third-floor apartment window in North Miami Beach.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident at a complex along the 2100 block of Northeast 169th Street, just before 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses said the girl fell onto the grass. Cellphone video captures the victim surrounded by several people trying to render aid as they waited for first responders.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene shortly after and called air rescue. The helicopter landed at a nearby park a short time later.

Paramedics brought the 8-year-old girl to the park, and from there, the child was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood for treatment.

Police said the child was awake and alert during transport.

Back at the apartment complex, police officers were seen coming out of a doorway with several people and heading to an area on the ground by a pink tarp as investigators worked to figure out how and why the young girl fell.

A man told 7News he saw it all unfold. He ran toward her in hopes of breaking her fall, but was only able to push her head away from a pile of tools on the ground as she fell, which is why she landed several feet from the building.

Another neighbor, Dora Macada, said she heard the commotion. When she went outside, the police were already there, and she realized the girl had fallen.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the girl’s condition is stable.

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