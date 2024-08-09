HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old girl who was reported missing from Homestead has been found in Louisiana, police said.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Lilah Meza had been last seen Friday along the 40th block of Northwest First Avenue.

Meza stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 60 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and shorts. She may also be wearing eyeglasses.

Investigators believed Meza was in the company of Yailen Roche and Geovany Maresma-Burcet. Police said the 38-year-olds are the child’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

Roche stands standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and gray sneakers.

Maresma-Burcet stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

The group may have traveling in a 2021 white Honda Pilot with a bicycle rack that obscures the rear license plate.

Authorities said the trio was likely heading toward Lafayette, Louisiana, and on Saturday afternoon, they confirmed that’s where the girl was safely recovered.

Meza was reunited with her father without incident, police said.

