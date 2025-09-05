MIAMI (WSVN) - First responders who rushed to the rescue of a boy who was attacked by a shark off the coast of Key Largo visited his home to get an update on his health.

Key Largo firefighters and 8-year-old Richard Burrows were all smiles as they and Richard’s family posed for pictures at the victim’s Pinecrest home, Thursday.

A day earlier, Richard was released from Jackson Memorial Hospital after undergoing surgery following his scary experience on the water during Labor Day.

Richard was airlifted to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a blacktip shark bit into his leg as he was snorkeling with his dad and sister.

7News obtained the 911 calls that detailed the aftermath of the attack.

“911, what’s your emergency?” said an operator.

“We’re off shore, it’s a shark bite,” said David Burrows, the boy’s father.

David applied a tourniquet while Richard’s 10-year-old sister, Rose, kept his leg elevated to slow the bleeding.

A nearby good Samaritan who was on a dive boat jumped onto the family’s boat and got them back to shore.

The good Samaritan, Rich Hayden, released a statement on Friday where he said: “I am grateful to be able to help the Burrows family in their time of need.”

The statement goes on to call the child’s father a hero and Rose inspiring. Hayden added that Richard “has a fearless spirit and showed exceptional resilience.”

The medical team that treated Richard described him as a model patient.

“He was completely calm, stoic kid and let us do what needed to be done, so we were able to give him the best care we could as quickly as we could,” said Lt. Col. Vicente Nelson, a surgeon at Ryder Trauma Center.

“He was just a delight. He was asking me when he could get back out there,” said Dr. Brian Grottkau, Jackson Health’s Chief of Pediatric Orthopedics.

His doctors said Richard will start physical therapy in a couple of weeks, and he is expected to resume his regular activities in a few months.

